Firefighters say they've never seen anything like Spain's record blaze

“This doesn't have a precedent,” Garcia told The Associated Press by phone before another long day ahead.

The out-of-control fire has consumed 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) — an area five times the size of Barcelona — and forced 25,000 people to flee villages in the smoldering hills of Avila west of Madrid, the capital.

The ferocity of Spain's largest recorded wildfire is forcing firefighters to fundamentally change their tactics, prioritising evacuations and property protection due to the danger posed by fast-moving walls of flames and blazes too powerful to attack directly.

“The evolution is alarming,” Garcia said.

Before, his brigade would tackle fires in the wilderness. Now they are a last line of defence, focused on saving lives. No deaths from these fires have been reported, while 79,000 people have fled their homes from the Avila fire, another fire nearby in the Madrid region and one in eastern Castellon.

“That gives us more work and more stress,” Garcia said. “Now it is lives first, then homes, and after, the forest."