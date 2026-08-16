Firefighters battle massive Belgian wildfire, forcing hundreds to evacuate

About 600 residents in nearby municipalities in Waimes and Butgenbach, in Liege province near the German border, were told to evacuate on August 15 as winds shifted and smoke spread through the area. Authorities also advised tourists to leave, while a nearby gymnasium was opened to receive evacuees.

Liege provincial Governor Herve Jamar, in a statement, said that more than 250 emergency personnel have been deployed, including over 100 Belgian and German firefighters, police and military officers and civil protection staff, helped by firefighting helicopters.