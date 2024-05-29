‘Finish Them’, Nikki Haley writes on Israeli shell

TEL AVIV: US Republican leader and former envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has been photographed writing 'Finish Them' on an artillery shell of the Israeli Army.

The pictures were shared by Israel Parliament Member Danny Danon, who accompanied Haley on her visit to the sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

In the pictures, Haley was seen kneeling and writing on a shell with a purple marker pen.

Danon in his post said, “'Finish Them', this is what my friend former Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote.”

Nikki Haley, likely to be the running mate of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has been touring Israel for the past two days. She has met the families of hostages in Kibbutz Be’eri and Kfar Aza region where the October 7 Hamas attack happened.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s close associates and foreign policy advisors, Robert O’Brien, former National Security Advisor John Rakolta, former Ambassador of the US to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ed McMullen had recently been in Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant.