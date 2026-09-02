Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF chief Georgieva

Sitharaman met Georgieva on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Asheville, on Tuesday.

"The discussion also covered the structural shifts underway in India and the importance of appropriately reflecting these developments in macroeconomic assessments and growth projections,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

It said, the two leaders discussed the global economic outlook and India’s evolving growth trajectory.