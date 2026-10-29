FIFA politics around Infantino re-election bid compels Japanese official to quit

The Japan Football Association on Wednesday published Okada's resignation statement dated last Saturday — 24 hours after the Asian Football Confederation had performed a U-turn by publicly supporting Infantino, who seeks a fourth and final presidential term at an election in March.

Infantino has faced backlash since July over his failed World Cup sell-off plan and broader management style including ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, provoking a furor from soccer leaders in Europe, North America and — initially — in Asia.

The 70-year-old Okada, who coached Japan at the 1998 and 2010 World Cups, wrote of his belief “that sports should embody integrity.”

“However, the series of actions surrounding this year's FIFA World Cup represent a significant divergence from my personal convictions,” Okada said in the statement. “As a sportsman, I cannot accept this.”