FBI hikes reward amount to USD 1 million for information on Indian national wanted for killing wife

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, 35, was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area. He is wanted for allegedly killing his wife, Palak Patel, by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland on April 12, 2015.

Patel is on the FBI's list of "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" and the federal agency announced on Tuesday that it is now offering a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest. Initially, the FBI had offered a USD 100,000 reward for information about Patel, later increasing the amount to USD 250,000.