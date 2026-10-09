FBI has seized tools used by Chinese hackers for cyber operations, officials say

The seizure of the tools, announced Thursday by the FBI and Justice Department, represents the latest law enforcement effort in recent years to go after a broad-based hacking campaign known to the private sector as Flax Typhoon.

The tools at issue, called “Microscan” and “FishHub,” were used by the hackers to scan, phish and hack targets that included US and foreign critical infrastructure, officials said. Microscan was used to target, among other entities, an unnamed power company in the US, Japanese and Polish airports, Taiwanese universities, a multinational, nongovernmental organization and Taiwanese critical infrastructure companies. And “FishHub” facilitated phishing activity that gave hackers remote access to victim networks, the FBI said.

The latest operation has rendered the tools inoperable in what FBI and Justice Department officials said was a blow to the hacking operation.