FBI arrests Indian gangster Nitish Kaushal in Vermont; linked to Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate

"Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont," the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaushal, an Indian national, allegedly carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults, the FBI said.

The FBI had added Kaushal to its most wanted list on Tuesday.

The FBI was on the lookout for Kaushal for his alleged involvement with a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.