Fall of Syrian government part of joint US, Israel plan: Iran's supreme leader

    AuthorAPAP|11 Dec 2024 3:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-11 09:30:59  )
     Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the recent events in Syria, including the fall of its government, were part of a joint plan by the United States and Israel, state TV reported Wednesday.

    “There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan," it quoted Khamenei as saying. “We have evidence, and this evidence leaves no room for doubt.”

    The Supreme leader, without naming a country, added: “A neighbouring state of Syria has played a clear role in this matter, and it continues to do so. Everyone can see this.”

