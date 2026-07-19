"Failed, inhumane state policy": Baloch activist condemns Pakistan over surge in student disappearances

In a statement posted on X, Baloch said, "The cycle of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has never truly stopped, but over the past few days in particular, there has been an alarmingly dangerous surge in the enforced disappearances of students."

She alleged that students and young people associated with peaceful political organisations were being taken from their homes, hostels, and educational institutions.

Calling the practice a "failed and inhumane state policy," she argued that using enforced disappearances in the name of counter-insurgency had not brought stability to the province.

"If this approach were truly a means to bring peace, Balochistan would not be drowning today in this quagmire of blood, unrest, and hatred," she said, adding that such policies only deepen resentment and violence.