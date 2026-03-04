Explosions sound in Iranian capital as war with US and Israel enters fifth day

Adm Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, said American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran since the war began. In a video posted Tuesday on X, Cooper said the US has “severely degraded Iran's air defences” and taken out hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones.

“We've just begun,” Cooper said.

Satellite images published Tuesday by Colorado-based company Vantor showed the domed roof of Iran's presidential complex in Tehran had been destroyed, supporting Israel's claim of an overnight strike. Iran did not acknowledge the damage or report any casualties.

Israeli military spokesman Brig Gen Effie Defrin said the Israeli military struck a building in the Iranian city of Qom where clerics were expected to meet to discuss selecting a new supreme leader. He said the army was still assessing whether anyone was hit.

The Israeli military said it also conducted airstrikes on Iranian sites that produce and store ballistic missiles, and that it destroyed what it called Iran's secret, underground nuclear headquarters. Without providing evidence, it said the site was used for research “to develop a key component for nuclear weapons.”

There was no immediate public comment from the US or Iran about the site Israel named.

Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, though it has maintained its right to do so and says its nuclear programme is peaceful.