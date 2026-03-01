Explosion rocks Iran's capital as Israel says it is targeting city after strikes killed Khamenei

The blast in Tehran sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and shook the ground. It wasn't immediately clear what the target was. The blast appeared centred in a neighbourhood that is home to the country's police headquarters and Iranian state television. The Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran.

Khamenei's death in a joint Israeli-American airstrike Saturday on his Tehran office has thrown the future of the Islamic Republic into question and raised the risk of regional instability.

Iran's Cabinet vowed that this “great crime will never go unanswered”, and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israeli and American bases.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address Sunday. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

