Explosion near Acropolis in Greece injures at least 2 people and collapses a building

Rescue crews with a sniffer dog were searching the rubble for potentially missing people, the fire department said. Residents said two people lived in one of the building's apartments, and there were media reports that three tourists may have been staying in a short-term rental apartment also in the building.

The fire department said the explosion occurred in an old two-story building in the Plaka district, the historic part of Athens that lies at the foot of the Acropolis hill, Greece's most visited ancient monument. The building collapsed, while neighbouring buildings were also damaged.

Firefighters rescued two women from an adjacent building, with police saying both were being transported to a hospital. Local media and a resident said a passerby was also slightly injured by the blast.