Exchange of gunfire inside Mall of Louisiana leaves 1 person dead, 5 wounded

Authorities had initially said as many as 10 people were injured, but the number was changed a few hours after the shooting in Baton Rouge. Police said five people were arrested.

“If you're going to act like this in Baton Rouge, if you're going to do these things, you're going to get caught," Mayor Sid Edwards said.

At around 1.30 pm, the two groups argued inside the food court and started shooting at each other, Police Chief TJ Morse said.

The chief asked witnesses to provide any video they have of the shooting.

“Right now there is no known threat to the public,” Morse said.