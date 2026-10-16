Ex-Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro says new torture allegations are 'false'

Maduro and Cilia Flores, both shackled at the ankles, were brought to court to face a rewritten indictment that expands from an initial set of drug trafficking charges to accuse them of leading a state-sponsored repression campaign that tortured scores of victims, including three Americans.

Maduro twice defied a judge's request that he enter a plea to the charges, instead condemning them through a courtroom interpreter as “false accusations and false testimony.” Irked, Judge Alvin K Hellerstein took matters into his own hands, interjecting that “a plea of not guilty will be entered on behalf of Mr Maduro.”

Flores was less combative. After saying that she'd read through a version of the new indictment written in Spanish, she told the judge through the Spanish interpreter: “I am completely innocent. I am not guilty.”