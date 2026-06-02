Ex-Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa allowed to testify online on rights activists' disappearance hearing

Rajapaksa was the chief bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence under the presidency of his elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, when the disappearances of human rights activists Lalith Kumar Weeraraju and Kugan Muruganandan were reported.

Before their disappearance, Weeraraju and Muruganandan were reportedly planning to hold a press conference in Colombo on a protest to highlight human rights violations against Tamil civilians since the end of a military conflict in the island nation in 2009.