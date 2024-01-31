Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|31 Jan 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Ex PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi get 14 years jail
File photo of Imran Khan with wife Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi were on Wednesday sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan local media reported. Dawn reported that an Islamabad accountability court the couple and barred both of them from holding any public office for 10 years, and were slapped with a fine of Rs787 million.

This is Breaking news, more details to follow.

WorldImran KhanBushra BibiToshakhana caseIslamabad accountability court
