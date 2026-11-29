The opening of the trial is a major milestone for the 24-year-old court and will be a litmus test of its ability to prosecute national political leaders for alleged crimes committed while in office. It comes when the court has outstanding arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their respective roles in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Duterte's defense lawyers argue that the dozens of alleged murders he is accused of orchestrating do not amount to crimes against humanity, and have warned that their 81-year-old client's frail health prevents him from fully participating in the trial.

For relatives of victims of the so-called “war on drugs,” this is their chance to seek justice for their loved ones.

Llore Pasco, a 72-year-old mother and massage therapist, who blames Duterte's bloody crackdowns for the killings of her two sons, was traveling from Manila to The Hague to witness the start of the trial. She said she felt the darkest period in her life was coming to an end.