According to Health Ministry officials, Youssef Salama (68), former Palestinian Authority Minister for Religious Affairs, was killed in the airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ByIANSIANS|31 Dec 2023 5:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-31 17:16:02.0  )
Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
Representative image

TEL AVIV: The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that a former Minister of Palestinian Authority was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

He was a minister from February 2005 and March 2006. He had also served as a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is the third most important Mosque of the Muslim community after Mecca and Madina.

WorldIsraeli airstrikeGaza StripPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian Authority MinisterAl-Maghazi refugee camp
IANS

