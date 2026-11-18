“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he said in a social media post.

He acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life but said that he's received an “outpouring” of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers for his return.

The statement comes after an online petition to reinstate Huang gathered more than 190,000 signatures, including from tech industry figures like SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Donald Trump also endorsed the bid.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Huang's statement.

Also Tuesday, key House lawmakers said that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the chipmaker faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

Huang will appear before the committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2.