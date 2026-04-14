EV charging fees to be discounted on weekends: South Korea

The reduction in the charging fees will be supported by a 50 percent rate discount on electricity used at 94,000 private home-use chargers and 13,000 public fast chargers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends and public holidays, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

This will result in a 12-15 percent reduction in EV charging fees, the ministry noted, adding the discounts will be available from March to May and September to October, reports Yonhap news agency. Reflecting the lower electricity rates, charging costs for home-use chargers will be reduced by 48.6 won per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while public fast chargers will offer discounts of 48.6 won on Saturdays and 42.7 won on Sundays and public holidays.