Europe's wildfire crisis shifts as some 200,000 French return but new blazes force thousands to flee

In the Mediterranean Var, a fire thought to have stopped advancing raced across 10 square kilometres (4 square miles) in six hours on Friday “faster than a horse at full gallop,” the prefecture said.

The opposing movements mass returns in France's Gironde region, renewed displacement in the Var and boat evacuations from a Greek resort underscored how quickly days of firefighting progress can be reversed.

At their peak, fires in France and Spain alone drove some 330,000 people from homes and vacation sites, stretching firefighters, aircraft and emergency services across simultaneous crises.

Europe is Earth's fastest-warming continent, heating at more than twice the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union's Copernicus climate service. Rising temperatures and prolonged drought dry vegetation, allowing fires to spread faster and burn more intensely.