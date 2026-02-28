Europeans cautious as they scramble to digest major US, Israeli attack on Iran

Germany is holding an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation in Iran. The European Union is evacuating some staff from the region.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran, and US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to “take over your government” — an extraordinary appeal that suggested they could be seeking to end the country's theocracy after decades of tensions.

It was unclear whether US allies were given any advance warning of the attacks. The German government said it was only given notice of the attacks on Saturday morning. France's junior defence minister said France knew something would happen, but didn't know when.