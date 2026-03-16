European Union weighs action to keep Strait of Hormuz open

“It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that's why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard from the European side,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, ahead of a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has asked allies - including France, China, Japan, South Korea and Britain - to help secure the strait for global shipping.

Kallas said the EU could expand its Aspides naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea up into the Persian Gulf, or it could form a “coalition of the willing” with member nations contributing military capacity on an ad hoc basis.