Zelenskyy says Putin has 'not broken' Ukrainians as country marks 4 years of Russia's all-out war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was defiant despite the devastating toll — insisting that Russia has not “broken Ukrainians” nor triumphed in the war.

Zelenskyy said his country has withstood the onslaught by Russia's bigger and better-equipped army, which over the past year of fighting captured just 0.79 per cent of Ukraine's territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

“Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood,” Zelenskyy said on social media, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “not achieved his goals.”

“He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war,” Zelenskyy said.