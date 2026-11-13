Europe pushes for seat at Ukraine peace talks but lacks unified voice

Whether that should be one individual or more and who it might be is being debated as leaders from the 27-nation European Union meet Friday at a summit in Dublin. Senior EU officials and politicians have been suggested, but there is not yet a consensus.

What the job might entail is also unclear and contested. But there is broad agreement by governments from the UK to Ukraine on the need for Europe to join the ongoing negotiations involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

Ukraine is eager for backup from its European allies, as it's reluctant to leave the talks solely in the hands of a US administration that has often seemed to lean toward Moscow's views. Russia does not want European countries involved in direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort.

And the Europeans do not trust US President Donald Trump to negotiate on their behalf after a series of tense standoffs over trade, Greenland and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

“Without Europeans, there is no support for Ukraine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at the European Political Community meeting in Dublin on Thursday. “There is no more US support."

“At the end of the day, we will be the ones to define and decide for our future security as Europeans,” he said.