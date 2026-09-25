EU vows to defend stand against X after US backs court challenge from Elon Musk

The European Commission fined X late last year for breaches of the bloc's landmark digital regulations, stoking tensions with Washington.

The US Justice Department said Thursday that it had filed an application to support X's bid to have the case annulled at the European Union's General Court. It was the second time in three months that the Justice Department has intervened to defend a company owned by Musk.

In July, the Justice Department filed a motion to intervene in a civil rights lawsuit that alleges Musk's xAI is illegally running dozens of natural gas turbines to power a USD 20 billion AI data centre in Mississippi.