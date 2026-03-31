EU voices concern over reports of violence during Serbia elections, urges action

The vote in Serbia on Sunday was held in 10 towns throughout the country. It was seen as a test for autocratic leader Vucic following more than a year of youth-led street protests that have shaken his tight grip on power.

Vucic declared victory for his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party in all 10 municipalities. The Serbian president led the campaign himself, seeking to reaffirm his rule after the protests that first started in November 2024, triggered by a train station tragedy in the country's north.

Election observers from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe said on Monday that while the voting itself was in line with regulations, they were “alarmed” by the situation outside the polling stations.

Observers “saw heated arguments and the threatening presence of large groups of people, often unidentified and sometimes masked," the group said.

The Associated Press asked the Serbian government to comment on the allegations, but it did not have a reply yet.