EU targets Russian intelligence officers accused of running yearslong cyber spying campaign

The names of the individuals and entities — which usually companies, government agencies, banks or other organisations — were not listed on the statement.

It said France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland, “among others” have been targeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that France intends to summon the Russian ambassador in the coming days.

He told French BFM television that the aim of the cyber activities is “either to capture information, or sabotage the operation, for example, of railway infrastructures as it was the case in Poland.”