EU overcomes fierce internal debate to agree on tariff deal with US

Intense negotiations across the EU

The rough outlines of a deal are clear: a 15 per cent tariff cap on most European imports, while tariffs on US industrial goods would be reduced to zero. While the deal burdened consumers and businesses with a tariff increase from the previous average of 4.8 per cent, it also gave businesses certainty so they could plan ahead, a factor credited with helping Europe avoid a recession last year.

With the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz driving up prices as the war in the Middle East rages on, interest rates and inflation from Latvia to Louisiana, proponents of the EU-US deal argue that settling trade between them is crucial in a time of global economic fragility.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Brussels said in a statement that it was “relieved” to see the EU reach a consensus on the deal. “The trilogue agreement is a sign that the EU is honouring its commitments under the deal,” it said, allowing Washington and Brussels to “move beyond tariffs” to tackle thorny issues like critical supply chains.

The EU's trade negotiator, Maroš Šefcovic, said the final push to approve the deal came after five hours in “an intensive night” of trilogue discussions between the European Council, European Parliament and the EU's executive, the European Commission.

He said that when the political agreement is formally adopted by lawmakers in the coming weeks, “this outcome will reinforce stability in EU-US trade and open the door even wider to constructive cooperation on many issues of strategic importance.”