The 2028-2034 budget — a statement on broader EU ambitions — is small, compared to national budgets, and it is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies. It is likely to amount to between 1% and 1.2per cent of the EU's average gross national income.

At the bloc headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders failed to reach a consensus after more than 12 hours of talks over the budget and a new USD 49 billion loan for Ukraine's economic and military needs next year.

Macron, whose country is mired in debt and faces elections in April that the hard right appears likely to win, ruled out any chance of immediate agreement. He said he would be ready to sign up to “a good agreement” when the leaders meet again on December 17-18.

He said that after December 31, he wouldn't “be able to relaunch a discussion on the budget and to conclude it” as it would be "much too close to the presidential elections in France.”

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar took to social media to say that he had seen “zero results” on Thursday and suggested that an agreement by "Christmas looks unlikely too.”