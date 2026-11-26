The new joint budget is a statement of the EU's ambitions in the world and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies. The 2028-2034 package could amount to between 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent of the bloc's gross national income.

“The time has come to reach an agreement,” European Council President António Costa wrote in a summit invitation letter. Last weekend, he tabled a new proposal to solve the budget riddle, cutting about 10 per cent off the original European Commission plan.

Costa, who will chair the two-day meeting in Brussels, said that leaders have “the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead.”

Complicating things are upcoming elections in France, Italy and Poland next year and in Spain on Sunday. The hard right leads in surveys in France and winners in Poland and Spain are tough to predict. New governments could make it even harder to agree on a deal next year if one isn't found by the end of next month.