EU leaders blast Viktor Orban over Ukraine loan veto, accusing him of playing election games

In a rare public tirade against a member of their ranks, leaders insisted that Orban must respect the 27-nation bloc's decision in December to fund Ukraine's armed forces and war-ravaged economy for the next two years.

Orban himself had previously approved what is seen as a critical lifeline for war-ravaged Ukraine.

“He's using Ukraine as a weapon in his election campaigning, and it's not good. We had a deal, and I think that he betrayed us,” Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters as the leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels.

Ukraine's economy is in tatters. EU officials believe it must get at least a sizeable part of the 90-billion-euro (USD 103-billion) loan by the start of May. For that to happen, work must move forward on the EU agreement within two to three weeks.

Orban – who is seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Europe and is a strident nationalist admired by US President Donald Trump – is trailing in opinion polls ahead of elections on April 12. Part of his election campaign has been to portray Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an existential threat to Hungary.