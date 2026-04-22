EU expresses solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

In a statement on behalf of the 27-member economic bloc, the EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

“On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the European Union and its 27 Member States stand in solidarity with the people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago," reads the EU statement.

“Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified," it stated.