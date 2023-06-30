EU continues to help Ukraine financially, militarily for as long as it takes

BRUSSELS: The European Union, on Thursday, said that they will continue to provide assistance in support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes, according to the official statement released after the first day of the EU Summit.

"The European Union will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," the statement released on Friday.

In the statement, the European Council also reconfirms the readiness to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes, notably through the EU Military Assistance Mission and the European Peace Facility.

"It took stock of the progress in the delivery and joint procurement of one million rounds of artillery ammunition and missiles for Ukraine. It underlines the importance of Member States' continued efforts to help meet Ukraine's pressing military and defence needs, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States, and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States," the statement read.

The European Union, in a statement, stated that the union and Member States stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilisation efforts. In this regard, they will swiftly consider the modalities of such contribution. These commitments will be taken in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.

The European Council will remain seized of the matter. The European Council condemns in the strongest terms the deliberate destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which has devastating humanitarian, ecological, agricultural and economic repercussions and puts at risk the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The European Council underlines the need to ensure, together with partners, stable, predictable and sustainable financial support for Ukraine for the years to come. The European Council reiterates its call for the European Investment Bank, in close cooperation with the Commission and International Financial Institutions, to step up its support for Ukraine's most urgent infrastructure needs.

The European Union also remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners, including in the areas of psychological and psychosocial rehabilitation and demining assistance. Moreover, the European Council took stock of the work done regarding Russia's immobilised assets and invites the Council, the High Representative and the Commission to take work forward, in accordance with EU and international law, and in coordination with partners," according to the statement.

"The European Union remains firmly committed to ensuring that Russia is held fully accountable for its war of aggression against Ukraine. The European Council welcomes the fact that the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) is ready to start its support operations," the statement added.