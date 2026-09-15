EU chief to lay out priorities and vision for tackling the bloc's challenges in major speech

The content of von der Leyen 's address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, has been kept under wraps. Political groups in the assembly have lobbied to get their priorities and pet projects included.

But the speech is likely to touch on AI, climate change and the fires that have swept Europe this summer, as well as protection for children online, Russia's war on Ukraine, conflict across the Middle East and international trade tensions.

Last year, she warned that Europe must stake out its independence as the continued to impose tariffs on the world and members if the Trump administration criticized the bloc's migration policies, warning of “civilizational erasure.”

“Europe is in a fight,” von der Leyen said. “A fight for our values and our democracies.”

“Battle lines for a New World order based on power are being drawn right now,” she said, adding that the EU “must fight for its place in a world in which many major powers are either ambivalent or openly hostile to Europe.”