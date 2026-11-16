EU accuses Russia of stalling Ukraine peace talks to target power plants as winter nears

Russia again accused of delaying tactics

That demand is "really absurd", Kallas said. "If we look at the history, none of these countries has ever attacked Russia." She said Russia's tactic is always to demand more even though "they started the war. They are the aggressor. And there's one victim".

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said despite the talks, “Russia has clearly not changed its position. It is continuing its attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure."

McEntee said the EU will agree on more sanctions later Monday "trying to in particular attack the financial mechanism by which Russia is waging this war". The ministers will also look at ways to help Ukraine endure the coming winter.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, "Europe has a security architecture -- we don't need a new one, we just need respect from everyone for the existing security architecture." He said that is "the foundation for any conceivable agreement, from the European point of view".

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys also insisted that Europe does not need another security framework, saying Russia cannot be trusted and has already broken past agreements anyway.

"It's very clear that we don't need another one. We already have one. Secure Ukraine, strong Europe, strong trans-Atlantic bond," he told reporters. "It's not about the rules. Rules are working. The problem is that Russia is breaking them."