Estonia to be gateway to northern Europe for India: Indian envoy

In an interview with PTI, Sinha said there is a robust base of existing trade to be used as a “springboard” for further engagement between India and Estonia when the India-EU free trade agreement comes into force.

The Indian Ambassador to Estonia asserted that the overall bilateral relationship is going from strength to strength and getting stronger.

“Going forward, with the India-EU FTA, there will be far more engagement of the small and medium-sized industries, and the dairy and agriculture products from Estonia will find their market in India. For India, we will have Estonia as a gateway to northern Europe,” Sinha told PTI.