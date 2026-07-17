Infants in small island developing states experience 7 times more heatwave than early 2000: Report

"Heat is becoming one of the defining health challenges for Small Island Developing States. This report shows that protecting people from rising temperatures must now be a core priority for climate and health policy. We know what works – the challenge is ensuring that SIDS have the resources to implement solutions at the scale and speed that this crisis demands," said Georgiana Gordon Strachan, Lancet Countdown SIDS Regional Director.

The report's findings come as governments prepare to gather for the Pacific pre-COP meetings later this year, where climate ambition and finance will be central to discussions ahead of the next UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Türkiye.