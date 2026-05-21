Energy shock from Iran war to weigh on Europe's growth, boost inflation

“As a net energy importer, the EU's economy is highly susceptible to the energy shock caused by the conflict in the Middle East,” the commission said in a statement Thursday.

The rising cost of fuel "means higher household bills and surging business costs that reduce profits for many industries”.

The commission's spring forecast lowered the outlook for growth in the 21 countries that use the euro to 0.9% for this year, from 1.2% in its autumn forecast, and to 1.2% from 1.4% for 2027. Inflation is now expected to reach 3.0% for 2026, up from the earlier forecast of 1.9%.