Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire with SpaceX's IPO

The stock opened at $150 per share, more than the price finalised in its initial public offering on Thursday at $135 a share. It rose further in the first few minutes of trading.

Musk’s net worth also reflects stock in his electric carmaker, Tesla, as well as ownership stakes in other ventures, including the brain implant company Neuralink and the tunneling firm the Boring Co.

Musk, 54, founded SpaceX in 2002, and has since revolutionised the space industry with partly-reusable rockets and with Starlink, a satellite internet offering that provides service to rural areas, airlines and the Ukrainian army. Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired xAI, Musk’s AI startup, which has built massive data centres, created a chatbot called Grok and also owns X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.