Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-yr sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax

BRYAN: Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday. The arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.

As she begins her sentence, Holmes will be leaving behind two young children — a son born in July 2021 and a 3-month-old daughter.