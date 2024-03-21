Eight injured as Russia's missiles hit Kyiv

KIEV: At least eight people were injured after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital early Thursday

"Eight people have been injured in the attack. Medics provided aid to them on the spot," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

Several explosions were heard in Kiev.

The Kiev city military administration said that air defence is operating in the city and the region.

The missile fragments fell on a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district and on the territory of an enterprise in the Podilskyi district.

Cars were set on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

As a result of falling missile debris, a fire was reported at a transformer substation and in a two-storey non-residential building in the Podilskyi district.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration, roof of a residential building caught fire in the Podilskyi district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the explosions wave smashed windows in two nine-storey buildings, but there is no fire.

Details are awaited.