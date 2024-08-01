Eight Indians serving in Russian armed forces have died: Govt

NEW ELHI: Eight Indians working in the Russian armed forces have died, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said available information indicated that 12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge.

"Eight deaths have been reported where the citizenship of the deceased has been verified as Indian, " Singh said.

The government has received requests for facilitation of early discharge of some Indian nationals purportedly recruited into the Russian armed forces in unclear circumstances, he said.

"The exact number of such Indian nationals is not known, " he said.

The minister said financial support has been provided by the government for transportation of mortal remains of four Indian nationals to India and it remains available for other cases when required.

"In addition, the government of the Russian Federation has informed that compensation will be provided to the families of deceased individuals in accordance with the contracts signed by them, " he said.

The minister said the early discharge of Indian nationals in Russian armed forces, as well as their safety and wellbeing, has been taken up strongly by the government with relevant authorities of Russia at various levels.

"During his visit to Russia in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reiterated the urgent need for early release of all Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, " he said.

In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern " and demanded action from Moscow over it.

On June 11, India said two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, had recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Following the deaths of two Indians, the MEA demanded a "verified stop " to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

In a strongly-worded statement, it said India demanded that there be a "verified stop to any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army and that such activities would not be in "consonance with our partnership ".