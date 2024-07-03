Egypt swears in a new Cabinet as mounting economic challenges fuel public discontent

CAIRO: Egypt's new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday as the country faces an ailing economy and raging conflicts in neighbouring nations.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly — who was first appointed in 2018 — has been again tapped to form the new Cabinet which includes several technocrats.

Some ministers, including those in charge of police and tourism, remain in place, but others, particularly defence, foreign affairs and economy-related portfolios, represent major challenges.

The ministers have taken the oath before President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo.

Among the changes were the finance, electricity, justice, petroleum, education and investment portfolios.

The new government comes three months after el-Sissi was sworn in for his third term.