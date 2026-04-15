Efforts to extend ceasefire make progress, officials say

DUBAI: Mediators' efforts to extend a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have made progress as the warring sides are expected to return soon to the table for another round of negotiations, regional officials said.
The officials said mediators aim to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, for at least another two weeks to allow diplomacy another chance. They said that both sides gave an “in principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.
One of the officials, who is involved in the mediation efforts, said mediators were working on a compromise to the three main disputed points, including the nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz and war compensation.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.