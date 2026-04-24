Economic growth, prosperity remain primary impulse for changes in India: Kwatra

“I think this return to controls, which are wide-ranging, not necessarily rooted in any global norm or even a regional norm... it's equally important to mention that this is also becoming relatively a trend which is spreading out all over,” the envoy said.

He said that India's economic expansion -- marked by "7 per cent-plus GDP growth" -- is accompanied by multiple parallel transformations shaping the country's trajectory.

Kwatra identified governance reform as the first major shift, calling it a “total government transformation” that ensures the benefits of growth reach the wider population.