Ebola kills 1,700 in eastern Congo as fastest-growing outbreak surges

As of Tuesday, 3,802 cases had been recorded, with 1,707 deaths, according to the latest government update.

It is not clear when the outbreak will reach its peak, Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya said during his second visit to the town of Bunia near the outbreak's epicentre on Tuesday. Kaseya cautioned that nearly 80 per cent of new cases are not coming from contact tracing but instead from community spread.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, has been linked to the Bundibugyo virus for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. Delays in contact tracing, difficulties accessing affected areas, mistrust from communities, and violence by armed groups and some residents have hampered the response, the Africa CDC has said.