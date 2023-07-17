Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 of 169 kilometres depth jolted Argentina on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08.35 am IST on Monday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 169 Kilometers.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 08:35:11 IST, Lat: -38.15 & Long: -70.28, Depth: 169 Km, Region: Argentina."

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet. Further details are awaited.