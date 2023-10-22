Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Nepal

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 07:24 am (IST) on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km."

There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited. On October 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media 'X'.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.," the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post.